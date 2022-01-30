Red C poll: gratitude lacking from voters for post-Covid liberation
Sinn Féin has maintained its lead on the coalition parties, but with another three years to go, the government has time to make up ground
Most of the latest Business Post/Red C poll was conducted after it was clear that all Covid-19 restrictions would be lifted, but it shows no bounce in support for the government parties.
Then again, why would it? In reality, most people don’t see the lifting of restrictions as a direct result of government efforts; rather that the virus has got to a stage that has allowed the government to take this approach....
