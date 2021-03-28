Subscribe Today
Red C poll: FF feels the heat as electorate gets frustrated over vaccines

The public’s impatience with a slow vaccine rollout and a sustained lockdown has seen Fianna Fáil record its second-poorest result since Red C’s polling began

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
28th March, 2021
Micheál Martin, the Taoiseach damned in recent times for revealing too much about the length of Covid-19 restrictions. Now he is being damned for not revealing enough ahead of this week’s cabinet decision on the lifting, or not, of restrictions on Monday, April 5. Credit: Rollingnews

Morale in Fianna Fáil is set to take a severe hit from the results of the latest Business Post/Red C poll.

The party’s support is down by two points to just 11 per cent. It is in line with what Fianna Fáil backbenchers feared, because they have been picking up the public frustration with the slow vaccine rollout and the latest lengthy Covid-19 lockdown.

This is perilously close to...

