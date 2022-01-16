Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Public sector changes: Rolling back the ‘free’ hours, but at what cost to the state?

The troika-driven deal which obliged nurses, gardaí and civil servants to do extra work hours is set to reversed, but what will the impact be?

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
16th January, 2022
Public sector changes: Rolling back the ‘free’ hours, but at what cost to the state?
Healthcare workers: Haddington Road agreement provided for extra work hours from public sector employees. Picture: PA

Before Paul Reid became chief executive of the HSE, he played a key role in securing a crucial agreement. As the assistant secretary in the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, he was the government’s chief negotiator on what became known as the Haddington Road Agreement.

The deal he secured with public sector unions was for 15 million extra hours of “unpaid” work per year from nurses, civil servants, gardaí and others....

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

From left: Klaus Masuch of the European Central Bank, István Szekely of the European Commission and Ajai Chopra of the IMF in Dublin in 2011, at the nadir of Ireland’s plight during the financial crisis. Picture: Photocall Ireland

Pat Rabbitte: It’s not ‘favouring’ austerity if you have no choice

Politics Pat Rabbitte
Boris Johnson: The lack of a moral compass is a great benefit in modern elected politics, and his strategy of choice is generally to brazen out controversies. Picture: AFP via Getty

Lucinda Creighton: Johnson’s ability to bounce back may be about to desert him, along with his party colleagues

Politics Lucinda Creighton
Bloody conflict: members of the Red Cross carry the coffin of a soldier killed in the Civil War. Picture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: Is a century long enough to heal the pain of the War of Brothers?

Politics Elaine Byrne
Seán Ó Fearghaíl: ‘As soon as we get elected, we develop a kind of homing device that leads us to want to be here in Leinster House all the time.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Seán Ó Fearghaíl interview: ‘It's no longer acceptable to have sessions of the Dáil in the early hours of the morning’

Politics Daniel Murray

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1