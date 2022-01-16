Public sector changes: Rolling back the ‘free’ hours, but at what cost to the state?
The troika-driven deal which obliged nurses, gardaí and civil servants to do extra work hours is set to reversed, but what will the impact be?
Before Paul Reid became chief executive of the HSE, he played a key role in securing a crucial agreement. As the assistant secretary in the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, he was the government’s chief negotiator on what became known as the Haddington Road Agreement.
The deal he secured with public sector unions was for 15 million extra hours of “unpaid” work per year from nurses, civil servants, gardaí and others....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Pat Rabbitte: It’s not ‘favouring’ austerity if you have no choice
Ireland in 2011 had lost its financial sovereignty and going against the troika would have meant financial ruin. The then government’s options were to make it work, or make it worse
Lucinda Creighton: Johnson’s ability to bounce back may be about to desert him, along with his party colleagues
While Boris Johnson once beguiled British voters with his bumbling antics, he has made many enemies on his way to the top – something which is now coming back to bite him
Elaine Byrne: Is a century long enough to heal the pain of the War of Brothers?
In 2022, as we remember our savage and tragic Civil War, perhaps it is time to ask if the reverence of our commemorations should be extended to a state apology to those Irish men executed by Irish men
Seán Ó Fearghaíl interview: ‘It's no longer acceptable to have sessions of the Dáil in the early hours of the morning’
The Fianna Fáil TD and Ceann Comhairle says bar a disaster situation, the Dáil will now remain in Leinster House and among the items to be addressed in the new year is the recording of TDs fobbin in, and a proposal for remote working