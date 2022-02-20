Subscribe Today
Pat Rabbitte: For FF, FG and Greens, the real challenge of governing begins

With the pandemic emergency receding, the government parties have three years to show what they can do with problems such as the housing crisis

Pat Rabbitte
20th February, 2022
Look at the response to the unremarkable kite flown by Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, that he hoped to see the three parties fighting the next election as a government. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

If the pandemic had a silver lining for the government, it was that it forced discipline on the three parties in the coalition. There was little room for dissent. As happened in the wake of the financial crash a decade earlier, governing fell to a small number of ministers. Public health was the unifying predominant objective, and all politicians were reliant on the public health experts.

The opposition, until the latter stages of the crisis,...

