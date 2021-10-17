Pat Rabbitte: Budget Day now is but a pale reflection of budgets past
The Minister for Finance must have been delighted to hear that the unspent sums are €6 billion more than anticipated – so why aren’t we all dancing in the streets at the news?
An esteemed secretary-general of my acquaintance looked forward to the end of year tidying up of accounts for his department. Nothing gave him greater pleasure than the trip to Foley’s pub on Merrion Row for two glasses of Guinness before he went on to the Department of Finance to announce that he would be returning a small number of unspent millions.
For one reason or another, and for one amount or another, most...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elaine Byrne: We abandoned hope of connection, and signed up to satellite instead
Satellite broadband, from a growing number of providers, may be a quicker and better answer to rural Ireland’s offline woes than the National Broadband Plan
Game of chicken on NI protocol has yet to play itself out
The British government’s brinkmanship in the wake of Brexit, including threats to trigger Article 16, has raised the stakes dramatically on the Northern Ireland protocol, but it is unclear whether there is substance to the sabre-rattling
Sally Rooney part of a movement ‘promoting hatred and demonisation of Israel’ ambassador says
Israeli ambassador to Ireland said the those in the fields of arts are ‘instinctively radical and hostile to successful Western democracies such as Israel’ and drawn to the BDS movement as a result
Budget 2022: RTÉ appearance to show if coalition really delivered something for everyone in the audience
Budget 2022 featured income tax cuts, social welfare increases and a large rise in spending in health, education and childcare. But there is always the risk of a public backlash against one of the smaller measures