Pat Rabbitte: Bacik looks most likely to deny Fine Gael in Dublin Bay South

Timing can be everything in politics. Boris Johnson, the British prime minister, made a thorough hames of his initial response to the pandemic and has been besieged by allegations of sleaze. Despite all that, earlier this month the Tories comfortably won a by-election seat previously held by the Labour Party, as well as a raft of council seats in the Labour heartland.

It was the vaccination programme that done it, if you will forgive the...