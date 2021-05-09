Parties of the centre should not be complacent post-pandemic

Over the past 15 years, Europe has featured political upheaval. Far-right or far-left groups have captured the zeitgeist in different EU member states, tapping into frustrations borne out of economic mismanagement, immigration crises and, more recently, the public health emergency.

At various stages, the collapse of the western world, the European Union and liberal democracy as we know it have been heralded, yet Armageddon has so far been avoided.

While politics in Europe is certainly fragmented,...