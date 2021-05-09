Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Parties of the centre should not be complacent post-pandemic

Political unrest is almost always generated by economic decline, but too much consensus among the mainstream is what drives voters into the arms of extremists

Lucinda Creighton
9th May, 2021
Parties of the centre should not be complacent post-pandemic
Isabel Diaz Ayuso, leader of the centre-right Partido Popular, which doubled its representation in the regional assembly last week. Picture: Getty

Over the past 15 years, Europe has featured political upheaval. Far-right or far-left groups have captured the zeitgeist in different EU member states, tapping into frustrations borne out of economic mismanagement, immigration crises and, more recently, the public health emergency.

At various stages, the collapse of the western world, the European Union and liberal democracy as we know it have been heralded, yet Armageddon has so far been avoided.

While politics in Europe is certainly fragmented,...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Protest is a fundamental human right in a democracy, and there was much to object to during Eoghan Murphy’s tenure as Minister for Housing

Elaine Byrne: Online lynch mobs pose a real threat and have no place in our democracy

Politics Elaine Byrne 1 week ago
Helen McEntee: the Minister for Justice gave birth to a baby boy last week after starting a period of six months as a minister without portfolio during her maternity leave. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/ RollingNews.ie

Cathal Mac Coille: After the talking, now it is time to act on gender equality issues

Politics Cathal Mac Coille 1 week ago
Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Phil O’Neill, chief operations officer of the HSE, and Paul Reid, HSE chief executive, at the vaccination centre in Citywest, Dublin. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

Analysis: Government pins recovery hopes on vaccine rollout

Politics Michael Brennan 1 week ago
Eoghan Murphy has argued that the slowdown in construction caused by the pandemic robbed him of the opportunity to show how house building had recovered under his watch. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Analysis: How many more will decide abuse means politics is no longer worth it?

Politics Aiden Corkery 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1