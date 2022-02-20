Out of office? How unions and employers are at odds over Varadkar’s proposed ‘right to refuse’ remote working bill
Employers are clear that the Tánaiste’s bill must not force them to comply with requests for remote working, but trade unions have argued the proposed legislation does not go far enough
The ESB is currently advertising on Indeed.ie for a “hybrid-remote” payroll job to look after its 6,000 employees and 7,000 pensioners. Its advert states that the job will combine remote working “within the jurisdiction” with attendance at the ESB’s headquarters “for in-person collaboration”.
AIB is offering junior credit analysts a mix of “hybrid working” involving some time at its headquarters in Molesworth Street in Dublin.
Glenveagh...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Dan O’Brien: Thirty years on from The End of History, the world appears to be facing a democratic recession
Francis Fukuyama’s influential 1992 work The End of History proposed that liberal democracy had triumphed over the ‘isms’ of the 20th century. But today liberal democracy faces three challengers: the authoritarian right, the illiberal left and non-democratic regimes imposing themselves on others
Pat Rabbitte: For FF, FG and Greens, the real challenge of governing begins
With the pandemic emergency receding, the government parties have three years to show what they can do with problems such as the housing crisis
Elaine Byrne: Seanad’s centenary gives us the opportunity to celebrate our shared history
Sixteen southern unionists were appointed to the Seanad in 1922 by WT Cosgrave, giving a voice to minorities not represented in the Dáil, and bringing maturity in the form of amendments to major pieces of legislation
Elaine Byrne: Could Greens’ dilemma over the cost of living see the coalition crumble?
The party's support comes from both middle-class homeowners and people trapped in the rental sector. That support might not hold together in the face of the pressures to come