Lucinda Creighton: Unless the coalition parties get results, Sinn Féin will lead the next government

As 2020 drew to a close, it seemed that we had lived through an annus horribilis like no other. All the dystopian movies about biowarfare and man-made pandemics seemed to have come true. We had managed to survive the unimaginable and anticipated a sunnier year in 2021. We had even seen modern medicine deliver new vaccines at breakneck speed, which meant that the prospects for the year ahead seemed bright.

Instead, January 2021 will forever be remembered...