Lucinda Creighton: Our politicians have outsourced policy-making to expert groups

Politics has always been frustrating by virtue of its short-term focus. Almost without fail, policy has, to greater or lesser degrees, been driven by news cycles, moral panics and of course the fear of impending elections.

There are some noteworthy exceptions in Irish history, such as when Donogh O’Malley took the bold and visionary step to invest in the future of generations of young Irish people by introducing free second-level education.

James Dillon...