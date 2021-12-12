Lucinda Creighton: Johnson’s disdain as he takes public for mugs is damaging to democracy
Political leaders should have a sense of decency but Boris Johnson has never demonstrated any sense of higher purpose, values or belief, only disdain for the rules and for those who follow them, and is perhaps the best advertisement for the mantra that ‘all politicians are the same’
Democracy is threatened by many things; authoritarian leaders such as Vladimir Putin, totalitarian regimes such as that of the Chinese Communist Party and the misuse and abuse of digital platforms such as Facebook.
But we should never underestimate the damage our own leaders can do by disrespecting their citizens, and taking them for absolute fools.
Often they do so about matters that are not existential in nature. Yet, the slow chipping away of any belief...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
John Walsh: Sinn Féin may find political prose harder than opposition poetry
Assuming it is the main player in the next government, the party is likely to soon find out that keeping its promises will come at a high price
Elaine Byrne: Ethics watchdog is a bystander when it comes to misbehaviour
In regulating TD’s misbehaviours, the Standards in Public Office Commission is effectively a sanctions-free zone, while the outgoing Ombudsman Peter Tyndall says that he has ‘never known anything more unfit for purpose’
Volt Europa to stand candidates in Ireland’s next election
Volt Europa, a transnational party with one MEP and three national elected representatives across Europa, is in the early stages of establishing an Irish arm
Elaine Byrne: Politicians may regret handing reins of power to experts in the pandemic
It may be tempting to outsource unpopular decision-making, but it means those elected to lead the country become sidelined