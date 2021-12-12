Subscribe Today
Lucinda Creighton: Johnson’s disdain as he takes public for mugs is damaging to democracy

Political leaders should have a sense of decency but Boris Johnson has never demonstrated any sense of higher purpose, values or belief, only disdain for the rules and for those who follow them, and is perhaps the best advertisement for the mantra that ‘all politicians are the same’

Lucinda Creighton
12th December, 2021
British prime minister Boris Johnson: willing to tell voters and political colleagues whatever is expedient to advance his personal political agenda. Picture: Getty Images

Democracy is threatened by many things; authoritarian leaders such as Vladimir Putin, totalitarian regimes such as that of the Chinese Communist Party and the misuse and abuse of digital platforms such as Facebook.

But we should never underestimate the damage our own leaders can do by disrespecting their citizens, and taking them for absolute fools.

Often they do so about matters that are not existential in nature. Yet, the slow chipping away of any belief...

