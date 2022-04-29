Lucinda Creighton: Having spent 12 years in politics I have no doubt that women face different and often greater obstacles than their male counterparts
The accusation that Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the British Labour Party, was ‘goading’ Boris Johnson by crossing and uncrossing her legs is an extreme example of the way women in politics are held to different standards than men
Last week, the Mail on Sunday newspaper ran a rather squalid story about Angela Rayner, the deputy leader of the British Labour Party, which compared her to Sharon Stone’s character in the film Fatal Attraction.
Rayner, according to unnamed Conservative MPs quoted in the piece, had been “goading” Boris Johnson during prime minister’s questions in the House of Commons by crossing and uncrossing her legs.
"She knows she can’t...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Seána Glennon: Is a referendum the ultimate exercise in democracy or autocracy?
Far-right politician Marine Le Pen has promised a ‘referendum revolution’ if she wins the French presidential election later today, but are referendums the will of the people, or the tool of the authoritarian?
Elaine Byrne: How the people’s champions became tools of the Kremlin propaganda machine
In their Dáil days, Mick Wallace and Clare Daly were fearless in the public interest, but their subsequent tenure in Europe has amplified their controversial world view
Elaine Byrne: Watt isn’t the only one who needs to learn lessons from the Holohan debacle
Top civil servant Robert Watt, whose salary has earned him some notoriety, may be a convenient scapegoat in the secondment controversy but politicians, including the Taoiseach and some junior ministers, are not without blame
Aidan Regan: In a world of carbon inequality, the biggest challenge is to develop a working-class climate politics
If our climate politics focuses on taxation rather than investment to generate the public financing conditions for behavioural change, then we can expect nothing less than a Le Pen-style backlash