John Walsh: We need a fully left-wing government – and not for the reasons you might think

The cycle of auction politics will only be broken when it becomes apparent that despite the lofty rhetoric, endless spending and big promises cannot go on forever

John Walsh
10th October, 2021
Leo Varadkar says “It’s also about building a new economy that is more inclusive, more secure”

Next week’s budget will firmly underline why, for the first time in the history of the state, Ireland needs a government made up exclusively of left-wing parties.

That is not to say that such a coalition will lead to better governance, or put the economy on a sustainable footing. Indeed, the risks are firmly to the downside. But in the longer term, installing a left-wing coalition is a necessary precondition for any hope...

