John Walsh: The future of Labour depends on offering a real alternative to populism and avoiding gimmicky solutions

The next leader of the Labour Party could very well be the last leader of the Labour Party. That might seem a tad hyperbolic, but Labour is one bad election away from irrelevance.

It has seven TDs in the 160-seat Dáil chamber, four out of 60 senators, and 56 of 949 councillors across the country. Ivana Bacik is the only candidate in the field to replace Alan Kelly when the leadership “contest” takes place on...