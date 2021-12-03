Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

John Walsh: SF’s oppositional poetry is fine, but what about the prose?

Assuming it is the main player in the next government, the party is likely to soon find out that keeping its promises will come at a high financial price

John Walsh
3rd December, 2021
John Walsh: SF’s oppositional poetry is fine, but what about the prose?
President of Sinn Fein Mary Lou Mc Donald TD giving her address to the Sinn Fein Ard Fheis 2021 at the Helix this afternoon. Picture: Rollingnews

The Red C poll in this paper last weekend was mostly good news for Sinn Féin. It has consolidated its position as the most popular party at 33 per cent support among voters, and is well poised to enter government after the next election, although that depends on the performance and intentions of other parties.

Sinn Féin has been privately courting Labour and the Social Democrats over the past number of months, but it...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Peter Tyndall: the outgoing Ombudsman expressed his frustration with Ireland’s ethics legislation. Picture: Maura Hickey

Elaine Byrne: Ethics watchdog is a bystander when it comes to misbehaviour

Politics Elaine Byrne
Volt Ireland hopes to have officially registered as a political party in January 2023 so it can contest the next general and European elections

Volt Europa to stand candidates in Ireland’s next election

Politics Eva Short
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, largely became the public face of the pandemic. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Elaine Byrne: Politicians may regret handing reins of power to experts in the pandemic

Politics Elaine Byrne
Floral tributes for British Tory MP David Amess. Threats, attacks and abuse directed at politicians have become so normalised that we have become desensitised to them. Picture: Matthew Chattle/Barcroft Media via Getty

Elaine Byrne: Don’t blame social media – the hate has always been there

Politics Elaine Byrne

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1