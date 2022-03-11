Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

John Walsh: If Bacik’s Labour goes after gimmicky solutions to Ireland’s serious problems, it will inevitably suffer

The incoming leadership would be well advised to observe the fate of its sister party in Britain

John Walsh
11th March, 2022
John Walsh: If Bacik’s Labour goes after gimmicky solutions to Ireland’s serious problems, it will inevitably suffer
Ivana Bacik, the only current candidate for the Labour leadership, speaking as the recently deposed Alan Kelly looks on. Picture: RollingNews

The next leader of the Labour Party could very well be the last leader of the Labour Party. That might seem a tad hyperbolic, but Labour is one bad election away from irrelevance.

It has seven TDs in the 160-seat Dáil chamber, four out of 60 senators, and 56 of 949 councillors across the country. Ivana Bacik is the only candidate in the field to replace Alan Kelly when the leadership “contest” takes place on...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “Today’s invasion by Russia on Ukraine’s sovereign territory, and its attack on its people, is an outrageous breach of the fundamental principles of international law.” Picture: RollingNews.ie

Irish leaders condemn Russian invasion as ‘a shocking murderous act of aggression’

Politics Eva Short
Police using tear gas to hold back pro-Trump supporters rioting at the Capitol. Trumpians are motivated by fears that their children are being indoctrinated, the police will be abolished and American history rewritten. Picture: Getty

Dan O’Brien: Thirty years on from The End of History, the world appears to be facing a democratic recession

Politics Dan O'Brien
Regina Dunne, manager of Bloom HQ remote working hub, a converted former convent in Mountrath in Laois. Picture: Barry Cronin

Out of office? How unions and employers are at odds over Varadkar’s proposed ‘right to refuse’ remote working bill

Politics Michael Brennan
Look at the response to the unremarkable kite flown by Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, that he hoped to see the three parties fighting the next election as a government. Picture: Julien Behal Photography

Pat Rabbitte: For FF, FG and Greens, the real challenge of governing begins

Politics Pat Rabbitte

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1