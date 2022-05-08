Subscribe Today
John Walsh: Any would-be government must be honest with voters about what it can achieve

The DPP’s decision on Leo Varadkar’s leaking of a confidential document may well be the deciding factor on whether this government runs its full term, but any incoming administration has major challenges ahead

John Walsh
8th May, 2022
John Walsh: Any would-be government must be honest with voters about what it can achieve
Leo Varadkar: it will be difficult for Fianna Fáil and Green Party TDs to serve under him as Taoiseach if the investigation on the GP contract leak is still ongoing. Picture: NurPhoto via Getty Images

The odds on this government running its full term shortened late last month with the news that a Garda file on Leo Varadkar had been sent to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

No recommendation has been made in the file on whether charges should be brought, and there is no time frame on how long it will take the DPP to decide whether the Tánaiste’s decision to leak a confidential proposed GP contract to...

