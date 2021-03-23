Ireland should be concerned about outside interference in border poll, expert to warn
Digital Action’s Liz Carolan will tell an Oireachtas committee that the Electoral Reform Bill as currently drafted is a missed opportunity to protect against new threats to democracy
Ireland should “worry” about international interference in the event of a border poll in the coming years, TDs and Senators will hear today.
Liz Carolan, an expert in online advertising and the co-founder of Digital Action, a democracy protection group, will warn that Ireland’s Electoral Reform Bill represents a “missed opportunity” to set up a statutory body specifically to deal with outside interference in elections and referendums.
Carolan will...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Pat Rabbitte: St Patrick’s Day virtual meet reveals harsh reality of Martin’s predicament
After waiting 32 years, the Fianna Fáil leader missed out on his St Patrick’s Day trip to the US, but he should be more preoccupied with simply remaining in power until December 2022
Elaine Byrne: Greens deserve more analysis than glib charges of flakiness
The divergence in views between different wings of the Green Party is neither unusual nor a catastrophe
Elaine Byrne: Election 2020 tallies tell a tale of growing shift to class politics
UCD postdoctoral researcher Dr Ian Richardson has created a map of ballot box tallies which illuminates a divided political Ireland of haves and have nots
Pat Rabbitte: Post-pandemic era will bring a new politics
The state in which Fianna Fáil emerges from the current government will determine the outcome of its rivalry with Sinn Féin