Ireland should be concerned about outside interference in border poll, expert to warn

Digital Action’s Liz Carolan will tell an Oireachtas committee that the Electoral Reform Bill as currently drafted is a missed opportunity to protect against new threats to democracy

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
23rd March, 2021
Facebook has opposed several aspects of the Electoral Reform Bill, including the requirement that all social media companies must reveal their fees for political advertising

Ireland should “worry” about international interference in the event of a border poll in the coming years, TDs and Senators will hear today.

Liz Carolan, an expert in online advertising and the co-founder of Digital Action, a democracy protection group, will warn that Ireland’s Electoral Reform Bill represents a “missed opportunity” to set up a statutory body specifically to deal with outside interference in elections and referendums.

Carolan will...

