Ireland-Israel Alliance accuses Amnesty of seeking to ‘delegitimise’ the state of Israel

Amnesty Ireland has rejected the accusations as baseless and a ‘distraction’ from the findings of a recent report, which concluded that Israel was an apartheid state

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
6th April, 2022
The head of the Ireland-Israel Alliance said a recent Amnesty report ‘effectively called for the dismantling of the state of Israel’. Picture: Getty

The head of the Ireland-Israel Alliance has accused Amnesty International of trying to “delegitimise” the state of Israel and “terminate its existence” as the nation-state of Jewish people.

Jackie Goodall, who has been at the helm of the organisation since she founded it in 2018, told a hearing of the Oireachtas committee on foreign affairs and defence yesterday that a recent report by Amnesty International that concluded that Israel was an...

