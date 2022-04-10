Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Ian Guider: Public sector pay rises will only dig us deeper into inflation crisis

Benchmarking social welfare rates to inflation would make more sense than an across-the-board percentage pay rise for all

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
10th April, 2022
Ian Guider: Public sector pay rises will only dig us deeper into inflation crisis
Joe Cunningham, the general secretary of Siptu: ‘We are making this clear: we will pursue wage claims to assist workers and their families to meet this crisis.’ Picture: Eamon Ward

If there was any remaining doubt that the country is waist-deep in a spiralling cost-of-living crisis, it was confirmed last week by the Central Statistics Office. Prices are now rising at the fastest pace since the agency began collecting data decades ago. It is feeding into virtually every aspect of day-to-day living.

The government’s efforts so far to alleviate rising prices, through the €200 energy bill credit and increasing the fuel allowance, are having little...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The head of the Ireland-Israel Alliance said a recent Amnesty report ‘effectively called for the dismantling of the state of Israel’. Picture: Getty

Ireland-Israel Alliance accuses Amnesty of seeking to ‘delegitimise’ the state of Israel

Politics Eva Short
Mary Lou McDonald, president, Sinn Féin: support for the party doesn’t naturally fall into a left-right spectrum

Richard Colwell: Bread-and-butter concerns are more important to voters than left-right dogma

Politics Richard Colwell
Ivana Bacik, Labour’s newest TD, is now set to become its next leader. Picture: Robbie Reynolds

Pat Rabbitte: Will Bacik’s campaigning record be enough to change the fortunes of battered Labour?

Politics Pat Rabbitte
Government Buildings: the Public Accounts Committee’s often truculent approach to its task does not do it any favours. Picture: PA

Tony O’Brien: PAC’s mistreatment of those before it damages its own standing

Politics Tony O'Brien

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1