Game of chicken on NI protocol has yet to play itself out

In a rented storage space near the Lisburn Road in Belfast, the shelves are already bursting with Christmas boxes, festive ribbons, chutneys and crackers.

Mark Brown, owner of the Arcadia Deli food store in the city, has been ordering in crucial stock for his popular Christmas hampers since the beginning of September, much earlier than normal, due to nervousness over his British suppliers’ ability to deliver on time.

“I have all my packaging in...