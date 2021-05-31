Subscribe Today
Four in ten Irish children have experienced poverty

Childhood poverty is associated with worse outcomes ‘across all key aspects of a child’s life’, according to a new report

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
31st May, 2021
Relationship breakdowns among parents and parental job losses were found to be key triggers for transitioning into poverty

Nearly 40 per cent of all children and young people in Ireland have experienced at least one spell of poverty in their lifetime, according to new research compiled by the Economic and Social Research Institute (Esri.)

The study, launched today by Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Children, was part of a research programme between Esri and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth entitled Growing Up in Ireland. It is a national, longitudinal study that...

