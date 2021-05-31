Four in ten Irish children have experienced poverty

Nearly 40 per cent of all children and young people in Ireland have experienced at least one spell of poverty in their lifetime, according to new research compiled by the Economic and Social Research Institute (Esri.)

The study, launched today by Roderic O’Gorman, Minister for Children, was part of a research programme between Esri and the Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth entitled Growing Up in Ireland. It is a national, longitudinal study that...