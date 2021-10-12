Everything you need to know about Budget 2022

The state will increase its spend on housing by more than 15 per cent next year as part of the country’s first post-Covid budget.

The government today confirmed the details of the 2022 budget, in a series of announcements well-trailed in the media in advance of its formal announcement in the Dáil chamber.

Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, announced plans for 9,000 new-build social housing units next year, as one measure in...