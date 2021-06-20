Elaine Byrne: What structural defect means taxpayers always carry the can?

Why is the taxpayer always held responsible for the irresponsibility of others? The mica issue is the latest in a litany of controversies in which the pockets of the exchequer are used to bail out others for their failures. The estimated cost to the taxpayer of the redress scheme is €1.5 billion.

Thousands of affected homeowners from Donegal, Mayo, Clare and Sligo marched to the Dáil last week to seek redress for structural defects in...