Elaine Byrne: What structural defect means taxpayers always carry the can?
The homeowners in the mica scandal must be compensated, but the taxpayer deserves some consideration too
Why is the taxpayer always held responsible for the irresponsibility of others? The mica issue is the latest in a litany of controversies in which the pockets of the exchequer are used to bail out others for their failures. The estimated cost to the taxpayer of the redress scheme is €1.5 billion.
Thousands of affected homeowners from Donegal, Mayo, Clare and Sligo marched to the Dáil last week to seek redress for structural defects in...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The revelations about parties using fake pollsters must be taken seriously
The deceptive practices exposed last week may be historic, but they risk undermining the work of credible polling companies
4 in 10 protected disclosures made to Department of Defence are still open
Figures come amid plans to reform law designed to allow whistleblowers make complaints about wrongdoing in their jobs
Four in ten Irish children have experienced poverty
Childhood poverty is associated with worse outcomes ‘across all key aspects of a child’s life’, according to a new report
Government’s new economic plan to focus on green economy
Significant funding will also go towards upskilling and training programmes for the unemployed