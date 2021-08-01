Elaine Byrne: Soc Dems needs a leadership contest to help it decide where its future lies
The party has done well in its six years of existence, but has to find ways to make a much larger impact politically
The Social Democrats were launched six years ago in July. The centre-left party did not attract the blaze of publicity that Renua had enjoyed just a couple of months previously, but it has lasted the course.
Now, 14 party activists and two councillors have called for a leadership contest to take place, to allow the party to “move to the next stage”. But what exactly will this next stage look like?
The Labour Party...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
The heave that never was: How Soc Dems leaders faced down mutiny challenge
Róisín Shortall and Catherine Murphy were surprised last week to hear of a letter from 16 signatories calling for a party leadership contest, but have made it clear they are not going anywhere
Analysis: Zappone row illuminates uncompetitive nature of diplomatic appointments
The optics of a former cabinet colleague being hastily appointed to a prestigious international role are not good for the government, yet a change in policy of how such roles are filled is unlikely any time soon
Elaine Byrne: A man of ‘courage and consequence’ who lifted the lid on corruption in Irish politics
Through his fearless challenging of the institutions of power in the 1980s, Des O’Malley was instrumental in the modernising of the state and in bringing about the end of the era of golden circles and vested interests
Varadkar accuses Doherty of workplace bullying and posturing for social media
With the Dublin Bay South vote just a week away, a Dáil spat over housing policy resulted in heated exchanges between the Tánaiste and Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman