Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Elaine Byrne: Soc Dems needs a leadership contest to help it decide where its future lies

The party has done well in its six years of existence, but has to find ways to make a much larger impact politically

Elaine Byrne
1st August, 2021
Elaine Byrne: Soc Dems needs a leadership contest to help it decide where its future lies
Gary Gannon and Sarah Durcan: Gannons Dáil performances are regularly rewarded by positive media attention. Picture: RollingNews.ie

The Social Democrats were launched six years ago in July. The centre-left party did not attract the blaze of publicity that Renua had enjoyed just a couple of months previously, but it has lasted the course.

Now, 14 party activists and two councillors have called for a leadership contest to take place, to allow the party to “move to the next stage”. But what exactly will this next stage look like?

The Labour Party...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Sarah Durcan, who was the Social Democrat candidate for the Dublin Bay South by- election, with party leaders Roisin Shortall and Catherine Murphy. Picture: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The heave that never was: How Soc Dems leaders faced down mutiny challenge

Politics Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
A proposal brought to cabinet by Simon Coveney that Katherine Zappone be appointed as a United Nations Special Envoy for Freedom of Expression took many by surprise, not least of all the Taoiseach. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Analysis: Zappone row illuminates uncompetitive nature of diplomatic appointments

Politics Daniel Murray 3 days ago
Des O’Malley, the former Tánaiste and founder of the Progressive Democrats, who died at the age of 82 last week. Picture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: A man of ‘courage and consequence’ who lifted the lid on corruption in Irish politics

Politics Elaine Byrne 1 week ago
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar accused Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty of ‘nastiness, aggression and fury’. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Varadkar accuses Doherty of workplace bullying and posturing for social media

Politics Michael Brennan 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1