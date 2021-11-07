Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Elaine Byrne: Politicians may regret handing reins of power to experts in the pandemic

It may be tempting to outsource unpopular decision-making, but it means those elected to lead the country become sidelined

Elaine Byrne
7th November, 2021
Elaine Byrne: Politicians may regret handing reins of power to experts in the pandemic
Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, and Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, largely became the public face of the pandemic. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Has the pandemic sidelined the profession of politics? In his new book, A State of Emergency: The Story of Ireland’s Covid Crisis, Richard Chambers, the Virgin Media news reporter, details the revealing relationships and dynamics between ministers, civil servants and experts.

The opening pages contain an astonishing admission by unelected government officials. As the focus centred on Election 2020 in February, “the civil servants in the Department of Health felt liberated in the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Floral tributes for British Tory MP David Amess. Threats, attacks and abuse directed at politicians have become so normalised that we have become desensitised to them. Picture: Matthew Chattle/Barcroft Media via Getty

Elaine Byrne: Don’t blame social media – the hate has always been there

Politics Elaine Byrne 1 week ago
Mary Lou McDonald: her party has politicised economic conflict, and made housing inequalities the defining electoral issue. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Aidan Regan: Shine likely to wear off Sinn Féin when it finally enters government

Politics Aidan Regan 1 week ago
Protesters outside Leo Varadkar’s house in Dublin 8 in recent weeks. The Tánaiste and other politicains such as Mary-Lou McDonald and Stephen Donnelly have prominent constituency offices, so the motives for protesting at their private residences should give some pause for thought. Picture: Collins

Editorial: Politicians have a right to close their front doors and have private lives

The Business Post's View Business Post 1 week ago
Mark Brown, owner of the Arcadia Deli food store in the city. Picture: Pacemaker

Game of chicken on NI protocol has yet to play itself out

Politics Daniel Murray 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1