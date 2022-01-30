Elaine Byrne: It’s all fun and games in Downing Street until the public lose trust in politics

Roll up, roll up – come and see the show! The trials and tribulations of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson – to give the British prime minister his full title – have become public entertainment.

Politics under Johnson’s tenure are a colourful drama with a cast of kaleidoscopic characters, plot twists, messy romances and official inquiries into lockdown parties in Downing Street, all of it playing out via memes on social media and news filtered...