Elaine Byrne: Is a century long enough to heal the pain of the War of Brothers?

The pandemic has the curious ability to distort our sense of time. It seems a lifetime ago since the controversial plan by the then minister for justice Charlie Flanagan to commemorate the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) was shelved.

There was even some suggestion that the brouhaha over the abandoned centenary event, earmarked for Dublin Castle in January 2020, affected the outcome of the general election the following month.

Ireland’s decade of commemorations also attracted controversy last...