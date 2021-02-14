Subscribe Today
Elaine Byrne: Greens deserve more analysis than glib charges of flakiness

The divergence in views between different wings of the Green Party is neither unusual nor a catastrophe

Elaine Byrne
14th February, 2021
It is generally forgotten that Micheál Martin, who was then the foreign affairs minister, resigned from Brian Cowen’s government in 2011 almost a week before Eamon Ryan, above, and John Gormley, the Green ministers, pulled out. Picture: Tom Honan

Is social class the reason that splits have emerged in the Green Party, or is something else more interesting going on?

The recent resignation of Peter Kavanagh, the Clondalkin-based councillor, marks the fourth time a councillor has left the Greens since the party entered government in June last year.

In January, two prominent councillors – Liam Sinclair, the party’s leader on South Dublin County Council, and Sophie Nicoullaud from Ballyfermot-Drimnagh – left the party. Lorna...

