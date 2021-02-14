Elaine Byrne: Greens deserve more analysis than glib charges of flakiness

Is social class the reason that splits have emerged in the Green Party, or is something else more interesting going on?

The recent resignation of Peter Kavanagh, the Clondalkin-based councillor, marks the fourth time a councillor has left the Greens since the party entered government in June last year.

In January, two prominent councillors – Liam Sinclair, the party’s leader on South Dublin County Council, and Sophie Nicoullaud from Ballyfermot-Drimnagh – left the party. Lorna...