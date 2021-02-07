Elaine Byrne: Election 2020 tallies tell a tale of growing shift to class politics
UCD postdoctoral researcher Dr Ian Robertson has created a map of ballot box tallies which illuminates a divided political Ireland of haves and have nots
Dr Ian Richardson is a postdoctoral researcher in bioinformatics at UCD whose work focuses on population genetics. In December, he published a remarkable piece of research which will entirely change how we look at Irish politics.
“We may not have a CNN magic wall, but we do have the Tallymen. After months of data processing, I’ve been able to map many of the box tallies from the 2020 general election to polling districts and launched...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Pat Rabbitte: Post-pandemic era will bring a new politics
The state in which Fianna Fáil emerges from the current government will determine the outcome of its rivalry with Sinn Féin