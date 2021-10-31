Elaine Byrne: Don’t blame social media – the hate has always been there

David Amess was murdered because he was a politician. After the killing of the British Conservative MP, there was a minute’s silence in the Dáil. The newspapers carried editorials condemning this abhorrent attack on democracy.

“Just a matter of time until an Irish politician is killed” was the headline in one newspaper that surveyed Oireachtas members. Of the 67 who responded, 31 said their life had been threatened. And then we...