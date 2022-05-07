Deirdre Heenan: DUP pays a big political price for playing high-stakes poker

The result of the Northern Assembly election is a symbolic breakthrough for Irish nationalism.

Sinn Féin has won the most seats and will therefore take the role of First Minister. The DUP, which has headed every power-sharing government in Belfast since 2007, suffered bruising losses. So, what next for Jeffrey Donaldson and his party?

The DUP championed a hard Brexit, but is incapable of acknowledging the consequences of this folly. After months of threats,...