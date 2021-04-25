Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Colin Murphy: Sinn Féin‘s voter database likely to be a template for the other parties

Irish politics now has a choice to either follow Sinn Féin’s ever-more sophisticated profiling of voters, or return to traditional reliance on local intelligence

Colin Murphy
25th April, 2021
Colin Murphy: Sinn Féin‘s voter database likely to be a template for the other parties
Mary Lou McDonald: the Sinn Féin leader claimed the party was using the electoral register to compile its database

There are 2.8 million Irish drivers’ licences. Facebook has 2.9 million users in Ireland. There are 3.1 million employees in Revenue's PAYE system. There are 3.5 million people on the electoral register.

This is misleading, though, as the electoral register is not one database. Those 3.5 million voters are spread across 31 registers of electors, one kept by each local authority.

There appears to be just one centralised and amalgamated copy of these electoral registers – the one that is...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Boris Johnson and Arlene Foster: the British prime minister is perceived as merely going through the motions in any discussion about Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: A century on, North’s concerns are simply not box-office in Britain

Politics Elaine Byrne 4 hours ago
Minister of Heath Stephen Donnelly’s self-confident style may not be to everyone’s taste, but his concern for self-promotion is shared by most ministers. Photo: Rollingnews.ie

Cathal Mac Coille: Donnelly finds not all publicity is good publicity in tiff over tweets

Politics Cathal Mac Coille 1 week ago
A Sinn Féin election agent wearing a Mary Lou McDonald sticker during the election in February 2020: it was reported that the party has built a national database of voters in which it allegedly records intelligence on our political opinions. Photo: Getty

Colin Murphy: Is Sinn Féin’s Abú database a step into dangerous territory?

Politics Colin Murphy 1 week ago
If public life were no longer to attract a share of the most able in our community, the carousel of criticism and ridicule would get worse and our society would pay the price

Pat Rabbitte: Donnelly and his fellow ministers need the vaccine rollout to work

Politics Pat Rabbitte 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1