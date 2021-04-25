Colin Murphy: Sinn Féin‘s voter database likely to be a template for the other parties

There are 2.8 million Irish drivers’ licences. Facebook has 2.9 million users in Ireland. There are 3.1 million employees in Revenue's PAYE system. There are 3.5 million people on the electoral register.

This is misleading, though, as the electoral register is not one database. Those 3.5 million voters are spread across 31 registers of electors, one kept by each local authority.

There appears to be just one centralised and amalgamated copy of these electoral registers – the one that is...