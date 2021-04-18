Cathal Mac Coille: Donnelly finds not all publicity is good publicity in tiff over tweets

The timing of the complaint made on Stephen Donnelly’s behalf about his lack of “mentions” on the Department of Health‘s Twitter account could hardly have been worse.

The third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic caused the death of more than 1,000 people last January. It was in the middle of that month that Páraic Gallagher, Donnelly‘s new press adviser, raised the Twitter issue with Robert Watt, the department’s interim...