Cathal Mac Coille: After the talking, now it is time to act on gender equality issues
There is general agreement on the recommendations by the Citizens’ Assembly on maternity leave and home care, but how to pay for it is a question that can‘t be shirked
Helen McEntee’s baby, the first to be born to a serving cabinet minister since the foundation of the state, came into the world last Thursday with near-perfect political timing.
Two days earlier, the Meath East TD had started a six-month period as a minister without portfolio, an arrangement she reasonably described as a “sticking plaster” solution to the legal and possibly constitutional barriers that block ministerial maternity leave.
After the baby’s...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elaine Byrne: Online lynch mobs pose a real threat and have no place in our democracy
Eoghan Murphy had to be shielded from a hostile crowd at the 2019 election count, Leo Varadkar has Garda protection from death threats, and Hazel Chu has expressed fears for her daughter’s safety. Things have gone too far
Analysis: Government pins recovery hopes on vaccine rollout
Covid supports cannot be maintained indefinitely but the Taoiseach’s confidence in ramping up the pace of vaccination is a positive sign for now
Analysis: How many more will decide abuse means politics is no longer worth it?
Many of Eoghan Murphy’s numerous online critics will argue that he brought the outrage on himself but when a politician’s loved ones are being abused on the street, things have gone too far
Elaine Byrne: A century on, North’s concerns are simply not box-office in Britain
It’s been clear for some time that Britain has little interest in Northern Ireland, which means it has failed to notice some interesting recent developments