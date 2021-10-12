Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Budget 2022 opposition reaction: ‘Never has so much been spent to achieve so little’

Pearse Doherty claims Sinn Féin would fight increases in the pension age, address the housing and rental crises and introduce a full national childcare system

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
12th October, 2021
Budget 2022 opposition reaction: ‘Never has so much been spent to achieve so little’
Mairéad Farrell TD, Mary Lou McDonald, the Sinn Féin leader, and Pearse Doherty, the party’s finance spokesman: Doherty claimed the budget did little to tackle big issues such as housing and the cost of living. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The opposition’s reaction to Budget 2022 had a distinct tone to it this year.

“Never has so much been spent to achieve so little,” Pearse Doherty, Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman declared.

Doherty claimed the €4.7 billion budget package showed the coalition government was out of touch with the everyday lives of those it represents and out of ideas to tackle the major issues affecting people.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Paschal Donohoe, Minister for Finance, announced details of this year’s Budget in the Dáil chamber on Tuesday. Picture: Rolling News

Everything you need to know about Budget 2022

Politics Eva Short 6 hours ago
Leo Varadkar says “It’s also about building a new economy that is more inclusive, more secure”

John Walsh: We need a fully left-wing government – and not for the reasons you might think

Politics John Walsh 2 days ago
Aspects of the trade agreement have provisionally been in place since 2017, but all European Union member states are currently considering its full ratification

50/50 split over ratification of Ceta on Oireachtas European Affairs committee

Politics Daniel Murray 3 weeks ago
‘Change is one of the most powerful messages in politics, representing in just one six-letter word an end to all ills, and the intoxicating allure of new beginnings. But neat political narratives like this deserve to be challenged, because they are rarely true.’ Picture: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

Analysis: Can Sinn Féin really deliver on the many promises it makes?

Politics Daniel Murray 4 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1