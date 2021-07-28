Analysis: Zappone row illuminates uncompetitive nature of diplomatic appointments
The optics of a former cabinet colleague being hastily appointed to a prestigious international role are not good for the government, yet a change in policy of how such roles are filled is unlikely any time soon
From the supposedly safe distance of New York city, Katherine Zappone probably thought she had escaped the relentless controversy of the Irish political news cycle, having lost her seat as a TD at the last election. But the former Minister for Children was making headlines again this week for the wrong reasons.
A proposal brought to cabinet by Simon Coveney, Minister for Foreign Affairs, that Zappone be appointed as a United Nations Special Envoy for...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Elaine Byrne: A man of ‘courage and consequence’ who lifted the lid on corruption in Irish politics
Through his fearless challenging of the institutions of power in the 1980s, Des O’Malley was instrumental in the modernising of the state and in bringing about the end of the era of golden circles and vested interests
Varadkar accuses Doherty of workplace bullying and posturing for social media
With the Dublin Bay South vote just a week away, a Dáil spat over housing policy resulted in heated exchanges between the Tánaiste and Sinn Féin’s finance spokesman
Sipo wants two-year jail term for breaches of ban on lobbying after leaving public office
The watchdog says current rules for politicians and top civil servants who break post-employment rules are not enforceable
John Walsh: Beware of SF’s siren song of seductive promises, and look at its record instead
If Sinn Féin gets into power and attempts to implement many of its stated policies, it will only be a matter of time before the country faces another day of reckoning