Subscribe Today
Log In

Politics

Analysis: How many more will decide abuse means politics is no longer worth it?

Many of Eoghan Murphy’s numerous online critics will argue that he brought the outrage on himself but when a politician’s loved ones are being abused on the street, things have gone too far

Aiden Corkery

 Political Correspondent @aiden_corkery
27th April, 2021
Analysis: How many more will decide abuse means politics is no longer worth it?
Eoghan Murphy has argued that the slowdown in construction caused by the pandemic robbed him of the opportunity to show how house building had recovered under his watch. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The clock had probably begun to tick on Eoghan Murphy’s political career last summer, the minute he told Leo Varadkar he didn’t want to be reappointed to cabinet.

Politics is full of former ministers who go on to play an important role as elder statesmen and women from the backbenches but, at 39, Murphy was clearly far too young for such a role.

Instead, he had to choose whether to try to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Boris Johnson and Arlene Foster: the British prime minister is perceived as merely going through the motions in any discussion about Northern Ireland. Picture: Getty

Elaine Byrne: A century on, North’s concerns are simply not box-office in Britain

Politics Elaine Byrne 2 days ago
Mary Lou McDonald: the Sinn Féin leader claimed the party was using the electoral register to compile its database

Colin Murphy: Sinn Féin‘s voter database likely to be a template for the other parties

Politics Colin Murphy 2 days ago
Minister of Heath Stephen Donnelly’s self-confident style may not be to everyone’s taste, but his concern for self-promotion is shared by most ministers. Photo: Rollingnews.ie

Cathal Mac Coille: Donnelly finds not all publicity is good publicity in tiff over tweets

Politics Cathal Mac Coille 1 week ago
A Sinn Féin election agent wearing a Mary Lou McDonald sticker during the election in February 2020: it was reported that the party has built a national database of voters in which it allegedly records intelligence on our political opinions. Photo: Getty

Colin Murphy: Is Sinn Féin’s Abú database a step into dangerous territory?

Politics Colin Murphy 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1