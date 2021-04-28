Analysis: Government pins recovery hopes on vaccine rollout
Covid supports cannot be maintained indefinitely but the Taoiseach’s confidence in ramping up the pace of vaccination is a positive sign for now
The government always hoped that the daily focus would switch at some stage from the number of Covid-19 cases to the number of vaccinations.
That is the case in the state’s Covid Tracker app, where the display for users first shows the one million-plus people who have been vaccinated, and then the daily case numbers.
And it was evident in the Dáil at leaders’ questions, where the achievement of the vaccination targets was...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Analysis: How many more will decide abuse means politics is no longer worth it?
Many of Eoghan Murphy’s numerous online critics will argue that he brought the outrage on himself but when a politician’s loved ones are being abused on the street, things have gone too far
Elaine Byrne: A century on, North’s concerns are simply not box-office in Britain
It’s been clear for some time that Britain has little interest in Northern Ireland, which means it has failed to notice some interesting recent developments
Colin Murphy: Sinn Féin‘s voter database likely to be a template for the other parties
Irish politics now has a choice to either follow Sinn Féin’s ever-more sophisticated profiling of voters, or return to traditional reliance on local intelligence
Cathal Mac Coille: Donnelly finds not all publicity is good publicity in tiff over tweets
The health minister is not alone in his concern for self-promotion but he didn‘t help his case with his handling of the issue