Analysis: Fianna Fáil’s search for identity and relevance to frame think-in

Members are expected to make their grievances known at this afternoon’s parliamentary party meeting, yet a leadership heave remains some way off — partly due to a lack of credible successors to Micheál Martin

Daniel Murray

 Political Correspondent @danieltmurray
9th September, 2021
Micheál Martin will today present his response to what he has called a ‘challenging’ report into the party’s position. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

The famous American advertising guru William Bernbach once said that if you stand for something, then you will always have some people with you and some people against you. But if you stand for nothing, he warned, you will find nobody with or against you.

As Fianna Fáil parliamentary members gather today in Cavan for their annual think-in, they would do well to meditate on Bernbach’s words. They may contain a prognosis for the party’s...

