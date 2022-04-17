Aidan Regan: In a world of carbon inequality, the biggest challenge is to develop a working-class climate politics

The French presidential election has once again highlighted the deep social divide that exists within western Europe, as the liberal centrist Emmanuel Macron prepares, yet again, to face off against the far-right Marine Le Pen in a run-off vote on April 24.

The far-right are increasingly anchored in the older and traditional urban and rural working class, whereas the left and liberal-right are anchored in the new and younger professional salaried middle class. Climate politics is...