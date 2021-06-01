4 in 10 protected disclosures made to Department of Defence are still open

Some 38 per cent of complaints lodged with the Department of Defence under the controversial protected disclosures law remain open, new figures show.

Correspondence seen by the Business Post shows that 50 whistleblowers have made disclosures about alleged wrongdoing to the Department of Defence since 2014 when the Protected Disclosures Act became law.

Of those disclosures, 31 have been closed, while 19 are either still open, ongoing or being assessed by the department, David Lawler, a...