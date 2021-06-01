Subscribe Today
4 in 10 protected disclosures made to Department of Defence are still open

Figures come amid plans to reform law designed to allow whistleblowers make complaints about wrongdoing in their jobs

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
1st June, 2021
Protected protected disclosures in the military are dealt with through a joint civil and military office. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Some 38 per cent of complaints lodged with the Department of Defence under the controversial protected disclosures law remain open, new figures show.

Correspondence seen by the Business Post shows that 50 whistleblowers have made disclosures about alleged wrongdoing to the Department of Defence since 2014 when the Protected Disclosures Act became law.

Of those disclosures, 31 have been closed, while 19 are either still open, ongoing or being assessed by the department, David Lawler, a...

