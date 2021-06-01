4 in 10 protected disclosures made to Department of Defence are still open
Figures come amid plans to reform law designed to allow whistleblowers make complaints about wrongdoing in their jobs
Some 38 per cent of complaints lodged with the Department of Defence under the controversial protected disclosures law remain open, new figures show.
Correspondence seen by the Business Post shows that 50 whistleblowers have made disclosures about alleged wrongdoing to the Department of Defence since 2014 when the Protected Disclosures Act became law.
Of those disclosures, 31 have been closed, while 19 are either still open, ongoing or being assessed by the department, David Lawler, a...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Four in ten Irish children have experienced poverty
Childhood poverty is associated with worse outcomes ‘across all key aspects of a child’s life’, according to a new report
Government’s new economic plan to focus on green economy
Significant funding will also go towards upskilling and training programmes for the unemployed
Report recommends raft of changes at OPW amid ‘poor management’ claims
Report raises concerns that OPW may fail to recoup €10 million overspend on Department of Health headquarters
Lucinda Creighton: Our politicians have outsourced policy-making to expert groups
The strangely muted response from the government and the opposition to the decision by Aer Lingus to close its cabin crew base at Shannon was an example of the political system’s reluctance to do its most important job: develop policy, then implement it