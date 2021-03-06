Subscribe Today
Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
6th March, 2021
Smart tips for success in business, on #HowIDidIt

Anne O‘Leary, chief executive of Vodafone Ireland, joins Nadine O'Regan for the first episode of our women in leadership podcast series.

O‘Leary discusses her path into leadership, taking in her early days growing up in Cork and her progressions through her multi-faceted career.

She offers practical advice to women who are struggling to find their voice within major organisations, as well as offering tips to employers about how best to structure their workforce to generate a healthy, positive environment.

Listen to the first episode now. New episodes in the series will be released weekly.

