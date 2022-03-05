Subscribe Today
Podcast: the Linda Doyle and Mary McAuliffe interview on #HowIDidIt

Two of Ireland’s leading figures in higher level education join the #HowIDidIt podcast to share their personal stories

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
5th March, 2022
Ambition, leadership and sexism are all under discussion in the new season of the #HowIDidIt podcast series

Ambition, leadership and sexism are all under discussion in the new season of the #HowIDidIt podcast series, which features Mary McAuliffe, historian and director of the gender studies programme in University College Dublin, and Linda Doyle, Trinity College Dublin’s provost.

“I’m a person who likes being outside my comfort zone,” says Doyle on the podcast, asked about her new role, which she took up in August of last year, making her the first female provost in the college’s 430-year history. “I think women can be very good at leading large-scale organisations that are complex and multi-disciplinary. Through wanting to try that, it put me on a path that led here.”

Ambition also surfaced in the podcast as a topic that historically has come freighted with controversy. “Women have a conflicted relationship with ambition ,” says McAuliffe. “It’s taken me a long time to realise that I have ambition, that I want to succeed. I think ambition is something that women really need to think about and become more comfortable with.”

Lorraine Murphy, executive coach, also offers advice on networking.

#HowIDidIt: the Women in Leadership podcast is sponsored by Glandore.

Listen back to all previous episodes, with entrepreneur Leonora O‘Brien, Hazel Chu, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Minister Catherine Martin and Anne O‘Leary, chief executive of Vodafone Ireland, at the below link.

