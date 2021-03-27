Podcast: the Leonora O'Brien interview on #HowIDidIt

Leonora O'Brien, entrepreneur and founder of Pharmapod, joins Nadine O'Regan on #HowIDidIt to offer advice on striking out for yourself in business, scaling up, and creating structures for success.

In this open and frank discussion, O'Brien speaks about why leadership is synonymous with learning; the mistakes she has learned from; and the importance of building a great team.

“You're learning as you go,” she says. “My advice would be: surround yourself with like-minded people. You need to find your tribe through networks. That opens your mind. Stay away from people who chip away at your ambition.”

Listen back to all previous episodes, with Hazel Chu, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Minister Catherine Martin and Anne O‘Leary, chief executive of Vodafone Ireland, at the below link.