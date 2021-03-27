Subscribe Today
Log In

Podcast

Podcast: the Leonora O'Brien interview on #HowIDidIt

The Irish entrepreneur and Pharmapod founder joins the podcast to discuss her attitude to leadership, quotas and following your own path.

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
27th March, 2021
Podcast: the Leonora O'Brien interview on #HowIDidIt

Leonora O'Brien, entrepreneur and founder of Pharmapod, joins Nadine O'Regan on #HowIDidIt to offer advice on striking out for yourself in business, scaling up, and creating structures for success.

In this open and frank discussion, O'Brien speaks about why leadership is synonymous with learning; the mistakes she has learned from; and the importance of building a great team.

“You're learning as you go,” she says. “My advice would be: surround yourself with like-minded people. You need to find your tribe through networks. That opens your mind. Stay away from people who chip away at your ambition.”

Listen back to all previous episodes, with Hazel Chu, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Minister Catherine Martin and Anne O‘Leary, chief executive of Vodafone Ireland, at the below link.

Listen on Google Podcasts

Share this post

Related Stories

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — David Connolly

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 4 days ago

Podcast: the Hazel Chu interview on #HowIDidIt

Podcast Nadine O’Regan 1 week ago

Podcast: Five Degrees of Change — Frans Timmermans

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 1 week ago

Gender equality and women in politics: the Catherine Martin interview on #HowIDidIt

Podcast Nadine O’Regan 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1