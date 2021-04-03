Podcast: the Chupi Sweetman interview on #HowIDidIt

Having started her own jewellery business in 2013, Chupi Sweetman has grown it from a mid-market jewellery brand into a luxury online retailer with €5 million in annual sales. From plated gold and sterling silver, the brand in 2021 now offers solid gold and diamonds, and heirloom pieces.

In this discussion, Chupi offers her advice on starting out for yourself, scaling up and taking calculated risks.

"Have a plan, but have a spreadsheet to back it up," she counsels. "Often our dreams are so big they scare us, so we don't build a strategy to get there. And we don't measure it, so we don't know how we're progressing."

