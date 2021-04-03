Subscribe Today
Podcast: the Chupi Sweetman interview on #HowIDidIt

The Irish entrepreneur and designer joins the podcast to discuss her attitude to leadership, digital transformation and team-building

Nadine O’Regan

 @nadineoregan
3rd April, 2021
Podcast: the Chupi Sweetman interview on #HowIDidIt

Having started her own jewellery business in 2013, Chupi Sweetman has grown it from a mid-market jewellery brand into a luxury online retailer with €5 million in annual sales. From plated gold and sterling silver, the brand in 2021 now offers solid gold and diamonds, and heirloom pieces.

In this discussion, Chupi offers her advice on starting out for yourself, scaling up and taking calculated risks.

"Have a plan, but have a spreadsheet to back it up," she counsels. "Often our dreams are so big they scare us, so we don't build a strategy to get there. And we don't measure it, so we don't know how we're progressing."

Listen back to all previous episodes, with entrepreneur Leonora O‘Brien, Hazel Chu, Lord Mayor of Dublin, Minister Catherine Martin and Anne O‘Leary, chief executive of Vodafone Ireland, at the below link.

Listen on Google Podcasts

