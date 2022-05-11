Subscribe Today
Law on Trial podcast: Sinéad Gibney on Ireland’s equality laws, the future of remote working and ‘Wagatha Christie’ trial latest

11th May, 2022
In the latest episode of Law on Trial, the Business Post’s legal affairs podcast, hosts Peter Leonard and Mark Tottenham, are joined by Catherine Sanz, legal correspondent for the Business Post, to shine a light on legal topics and court cases, as well as conducting interviews with figures from the legal world.

This week, Sinéad Gibney, chief commissioner with the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, joins us to discuss whether Ireland’s equality laws are fit for purpose and how the State’s decision to fight issues it eventually concedes is a drain on resources. The podcast also hears from Deirdre Malone, head of EY Law Ireland's employment team, who discusses remote working and whether moves by companies abroad to cut the pay of staff choosing to work remotely could become the norm in Ireland.

And the hosts offer their take on the highly anticipated 'Wagatha Christie' trial, which started in Britain this week, and what people may be able to expect from lawyers for Colleen Rooney and Rebecca Vardy.

Law on Trial is sponsored by EY Law Ireland.

Listen on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

