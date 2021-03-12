Gender equality and women in politics: the Catherine Martin interview on #HowIDidIt

Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, joins Nadine O'Regan for the new episode of the Business Post‘s women in leadership podcast series.

Martin discusses her path into politics, taking in her younger years growing up in Monaghan and her early moves onto public platforms as a singer and later teacher in Dublin, ahead of her move into the Dáil in 2016.

She offers practical advice to women who are interested in getting into politics, as well as some tips on the importance of positivity. “Never let a failure act as a debilitating experience,” Martin says. “Seek advice, share ideas, share your fears and don‘t be afraid to reach out to others. You have to be prepared to fail and you have to learn from failure as well.”

Listen to the episode now. New episodes in the series will be released weekly.

Listen on Spotify

Listen on iTunes