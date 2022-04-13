Subscribe Today
Log In

Pharma & Med Tech

South Korean company takes 30% stake in Trinity Biotech for $45m

Nasdaq-listed Trinity develops products that are sold in more than 110 countries.

Charlie Taylor
13th April, 2022
South Korean company takes 30% stake in Trinity Biotech for $45m
Trinity Biotech is headquartered in Bray, Co Wicklow

South Korean company MiCo Group has taken a near 30 per cent stake in Nasdaq-Listed medical diagnostics company Trinity Biotech as part of a $45 million (€41.5 million) investment.

The investment comes just an few months after shareholders backed a deal to enter into a $81.25 million loan facility to refinance loan notes valued at $99.9 million. Some of the new financing will be used to repay a portion of the loan in a move that will...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Professor Luke O\&#039;Neill, non-executive director at Poolbeg Pharma: says one of the few benefits of the Covid-19 pandemic was that it had shown the pharmaceutical industry that it could conduct clinical trials far more effectively and rapidly than before. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Poolbeg Pharma lands deal with AI firm to pinpoint effective virus drugs

Pharma & Med Tech Lorcan Allen
Jazz Pharmaceuticals acquired GW Pharma, a producer of cannabis-derived medicines, in May 2021 in a cash-and-stock deal worth $7.2 billion (€6.3 billion). Picture: Getty

Jazz Pharmaceuticals wins approval for HSE reimbursement of cannabis-derived drug

Pharma & Med Tech Eva Short
The new research and development grant of £225,000 was provided by Invest Northern Ireland. Picture: Neurovalens

Belfast tech firm secures £225,000 research grant for anxiety and PTSD treatments

Pharma & Med Tech Eva Short
WuXi’s €325 million biologics manufacturing facility in Dundalk will commence commercial operations from the middle of next year

Inside story: How Chinese biopharma firm WuXi will target European market from its €1 billion Dundalk campus

Pharma & Med Tech Lorcan Allen

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1