South Korean company takes 30% stake in Trinity Biotech for $45m

South Korean company MiCo Group has taken a near 30 per cent stake in Nasdaq-Listed medical diagnostics company Trinity Biotech as part of a $45 million (€41.5 million) investment.

The investment comes just an few months after shareholders backed a deal to enter into a $81.25 million loan facility to refinance loan notes valued at $99.9 million. Some of the new financing will be used to repay a portion of the loan in a move that will...