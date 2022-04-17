Roscrea biopharma firm secures $100m investment ahead of plans for IPO

Renexxion, a Roscrea-headquartered biopharma company, has secured $100 million (€92.5 million) in funding as part of a move that will see it list on the US stock market within the coming months.

The company, which is the brainchild of Tipperary native Peter Milner, aims to bring a new gastrointestinal drug to market that it believes will achieve sales of at least $1 billion.

A former EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist, Milner sold his first company, CV...